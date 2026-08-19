Queen Camilla reveals struggle to hide King Charles’ cancer: ‘I was just longing to let it out’

Britain’s Queen Camilla has spoken publicly about the emotional difficulty of keeping King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis private in the days before Buckingham Palace announced his illness in February 2024.

Camilla recalled visiting a Maggie’s cancer support centre shortly after Charles was diagnosed, saying she was “longing to let it out” but knew it was not the right time to disclose the news.

‘Nobody could say anything’

In a seven-minute film produced with Maggie’s, the cancer support charity of which Camilla is president, the Queen described her visit to one of its centres soon after Charles’ diagnosis.

“I remember coming to see a Maggie’s just after the King being diagnosed. Nobody could say anything at the time. That was quite difficult,” Camilla told Maggie’s chief executive Dame Laura Lee.

“I almost said something but, you know, I felt that it wasn’t the time to say,” she added.

“I was just longing to let it out but obviously I couldn’t.”

Buckingham Palace announced on February 5, 2024, that Charles was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Camilla reflects on supporting her husband

Camilla said knowing that her husband had cancer made her visit to the support centre particularly emotional.

She recalled looking at patients and their relatives and said the experience made her understand even more deeply the importance of support services for families dealing with cancer.

“It had never really come back to roost at home, and suddenly your husband is diagnosed,” Camilla said.

She described the experience of having to help care for Charles and understand what he was going through as a major personal shift.

‘Nothing stopped him’

Charles resumed public duties only a few months after his diagnosis, gradually returning to his official schedule while continuing treatment.

Camilla said the King remained determined to carry on with his responsibilities despite his illness.

“Look at my husband, nothing stopped him,” she said. “He just said: ‘This is my way. I’m going to cope with it.’”

Charles later said that early diagnosis, effective treatment and following medical advice had allowed his treatment schedule to be reduced in 2026.

Maggie’s marks 30 years Camilla's conversation with Lee was released to mark the 30th anniversary of Maggie’s, which operates 27 cancer support centres across the UK, generally located near NHS hospitals.

The charity provides support not only to cancer patients but also to their families and friends.

Camilla has used her role as president to highlight the importance of making such support available to people affected by cancer.

Lee said Charles’ decision to speak publicly about his diagnosis had encouraged others to be more open about their own illnesses.

“The King's openness about his diagnosis has undoubtedly helped others to be more open themselves,” Lee said.

She added that Camilla’s comments highlighted why relatives and friends also need support when someone close to them is diagnosed with cancer.

Charles continues treatment More than two years after his diagnosis, Charles, 77, continues to receive treatment. Buckingham Palace has said his health is moving in a “positive direction”.

The type of cancer being treated has not been disclosed.