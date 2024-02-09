On February 8, Queen Camilla gave an update on King Charles’ health after his cancer diagnosis. She travelled from Sandringham House to Salisbury Cathedral to attend a charity concert. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

King Charles "is doing extremely well under the circumstances", Queen Camilla has said.

"He is very touched by all of the letters and messages the public have been sending from everywhere. That's very cheering," the BBC quoted her as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Reunion on the cards? Prince Harry leaves UK after visiting King Charles as William takes charge, but there’s hope Prince William, during his return to his Royal duties earlier on February 7, expressed gratitude for the public's warm wishes towards his family. “I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days," the Associated Press quoted William as saying. “It means a great deal to us all."

It was William’s first public engagement since the cancer diagnosis of his father, King Charles. It was a charity dinner for London's Air Ambulance

“It’s fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather medical focus, so I thought I’d come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all," the Prince of Wales said in good humour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Harry’s London visit Prince Harry was quick to travel to London after he had become aware of his father’s cancer diagnosis. The Duke of Sussex, as well his wife Meghan Markle, quit Royal responsibilities in January 2020. The relationship between the Sussexes and the Royal Family has been tense ever since. However, his visit from California to see King Charles ignited hopes for a reconciliation.

Prince Harry spent around 26 hours in the UK before returning to Los Angeles. During the visit, Harry preferred booking a hotel room to staying in a Royal palace. It has been reported that he is open to a reunion with Prince William. But, his brother did not make any plans to meet him during the visit.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!