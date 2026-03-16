Queen Camilla's strained relationship with Andrew: Former prince ‘played politics’ after Diana's death: Royal insiders

Queen Camilla's strained relationship with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor dates back to before the Epstein scandal, with allegations of him undermining her and King Charles.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published16 Mar 2026, 01:20 PM IST
Queen Camilla's strained relationship with Andrew: Former prince ‘played politics’ after Diana's death: Royal insiders
Queen Camilla's strained relationship with Andrew: Former prince ‘played politics’ after Diana's death: Royal insiders(Jordan Pettitt/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo, Aaron Chown/POOL/AFP)

Queen Camilla's lack of camaraderie with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former prince, is widely discussed. It goes back much further than the Epstein scandal.

Royal author Angela Levin's book Camilla: From Outcast To Queen Consort says Camilla felt Andrew did not support her and King Charles as a couple.

Public opinion turned against them after Princess Diana's death. Camilla and King Charles tried hard for public and royal acceptance. Andrew reportedly stayed silent when his support would have mattered most.

Also Read | Can King Charles be arrested? Former Prince Andrew is the first to…

The former Duke of York allegedly even tried to convince the late Queen Elizabeth II to call off their 2005 wedding, according to the Daily Mail.

Sources have told the publication that Andrew was "quite poisonous, mean and very nasty about Camilla". They claim he felt she was "insufficiently aristocratic" and untrustworthy.

The rift has only grown over time. Camilla notably skipped Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018. Her stated reason, a school visit, left even locals unconvinced.

Sources close to the royal family told journalist Richard Kay that Camilla had long felt let down by then-Prince Andrew.

"Looking back to when there was little public sympathy for Charles and Camilla, if not open hostility, it was a case of Andrew playing politics. Camilla hasn't forgotten," a source said.

Andrew's friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein continues to make headlines. On the other hand, Camilla has been championing the cause of women facing sexual violence.

Also Read | Andrew gets arrested over Epstein Files: King Charles shows ‘deepest concern’

Queen Camilla's powerful speech this week in support of victims of violence and abuse has drawn attention. Many believe her message may have been about her brother-in-law, Prince Andrew, and his alleged links to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

On International Women's Day, Camilla delivered a pointed message at St James's Palace: "To every survivor of every kind of violence, many of whom have not been able to tell their stories or who have not been believed, please know that you are not alone.”

“We stand with you and alongside you, today and every day, in solidarity, sorrow and sympathy. Every woman has a story. And these stories must be told. Because when we live in a culture of silence, we empower violence against women and girls,” she added.

Did Camilla play a role in stripping Andrew of his title?

Royal insiders suggest that Queen Camilla played a key role in stripping Prince Andrew of his title. Also, there was pressure from Prince William and Princess Catherine.

The final decision was made by King Charles. But, it is understood to have been a ‘quite strong’ family consensus.

Also Read | Andrew leaves Windsor home amid Epstein Files row: Who’ll fund his new housing?

Andrew, who recently turned 66, was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He became the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested.

Officers raided his home at Wood Farm. He was later pictured leaving Aylsham police station in Norfolk.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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