Queen Camilla's strained relationship with Andrew: Former prince ‘played politics’ after Diana's death: Royal insiders

Queen Camilla's lack of camaraderie with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former prince, is widely discussed. It goes back much further than the Epstein scandal.

Royal author Angela Levin's book Camilla: From Outcast To Queen Consort says Camilla felt Andrew did not support her and King Charles as a couple.

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Public opinion turned against them after Princess Diana's death. Camilla and King Charles tried hard for public and royal acceptance. Andrew reportedly stayed silent when his support would have mattered most.

The former Duke of York allegedly even tried to convince the late Queen Elizabeth II to call off their 2005 wedding, according to the Daily Mail.

Sources have told the publication that Andrew was "quite poisonous, mean and very nasty about Camilla". They claim he felt she was "insufficiently aristocratic" and untrustworthy.

The rift has only grown over time. Camilla notably skipped Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018. Her stated reason, a school visit, left even locals unconvinced.

Sources close to the royal family told journalist Richard Kay that Camilla had long felt let down by then-Prince Andrew.

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"Looking back to when there was little public sympathy for Charles and Camilla, if not open hostility, it was a case of Andrew playing politics. Camilla hasn't forgotten," a source said.

Andrew's friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein continues to make headlines. On the other hand, Camilla has been championing the cause of women facing sexual violence.

Queen Camilla's powerful speech this week in support of victims of violence and abuse has drawn attention. Many believe her message may have been about her brother-in-law, Prince Andrew, and his alleged links to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

On International Women's Day, Camilla delivered a pointed message at St James's Palace: "To every survivor of every kind of violence, many of whom have not been able to tell their stories or who have not been believed, please know that you are not alone.”

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“We stand with you and alongside you, today and every day, in solidarity, sorrow and sympathy. Every woman has a story. And these stories must be told. Because when we live in a culture of silence, we empower violence against women and girls,” she added.

Did Camilla play a role in stripping Andrew of his title? Royal insiders suggest that Queen Camilla played a key role in stripping Prince Andrew of his title. Also, there was pressure from Prince William and Princess Catherine.

The final decision was made by King Charles. But, it is understood to have been a ‘quite strong’ family consensus.

Andrew, who recently turned 66, was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He became the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested.

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Officers raided his home at Wood Farm. He was later pictured leaving Aylsham police station in Norfolk.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.