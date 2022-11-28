A biography of UK's royal household has revealed that Queen Elizabeth II was concerned that Prince Harry wasn’t ‘perhaps a little over-in-love’ with Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. The Biography titled ‘Elizabeth: an Intimate Portrait’ by royal biographer Gyles Brandreth has said that Queen was “truly delighted" upon learning that Prince Harry wanted to marry Meghan Markle.
The biography serialised in The Mail on Sunday mentioned that Queen Elizabeth II did “everything she could" to make Meghan Markle feel at home and welcome into the family. New York Post, quoted an excerpt of the upcoming biography, that read, "She (Queen) liked Meghan and told lots of people so. And she did everything she could to make her future granddaughter-in-law feel welcome."
The biography also mentions that as claims of bullying within the royal household emerged, which the Duchess of Sussex denied, the Queen expressed concern about the effect on her grandson.
Queen Elizabeth II was 'more concerned for Harry's well-being' than their 'television nonsense' including the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
In 2021, Prince Harry had appeared alongside Oprah Winfrey in The Me You Can't See, a documentary series. In the series about mental health on Apple TV+, Harry had talked about the racist articles written about Meghan and how his family didn't help.
Gyles also wrote, that the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey didn't deter her, "I can tell you, because I know this, that the Queen was always more concerned for Harry's well-being than about 'this television nonsense', meaning both the Oprah Winfrey interview - which caused so much controversy - and the lucrative deal the Sussexes made with Netflix."
“This was as far as she came — to my knowledge at least — to ever uttering a word against the new Duchess of Sussex" the royal biographer mentions.
The royal biography also mentions that as the rest of the household grumbled that the Sussexes’ decision to name their daughter Lilibet — the Queen’s childhood nickname — was “rather presumptuous", the Queen said it was “very pretty and seems just right".
The biography further mentions that the queen told Meghan Markle she could continue her career, "You can carry on being an actress if you like – that's your profession, after all." However, when Meghan said she would quit acting to dedicate herself to Royal service, the queen was 'delighted'.
According to a report on Hindustan Times, the queen was "worried that Harry should 'find his feet' in California and 'find genuinely useful things to do,'" the author further wrote.
