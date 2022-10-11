As soon as Camilla Parker Bowles made her relationship with Charles public, she was subjected to a bombardment of public rejection, according to a Royal expert. On the day of her wedding with Prince Charles, Camilla "burst into tears" as a result of the significant negative effect on the couple's relationship.

The Queen Consort stayed in bed on the morning of her wedding because she was so upset. Because it was a regular wedding rather than a church wedding, Camilla was terrified that no one would show up, said Royal author Angela Levin.

Camilla came from a really happy family, had a lot of friends, and had no need for goals because she had plenty of money, only to be denigrated and dubbed a "hideous woman," Levin told GB News while discussing her book called Camilla: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort.

Both Camilla and Charles started crying as they ascended the steps in Windsor following their wedding ceremony, said Levin, who received the information from one of their oldest aides.

At a party in 1972, Camilla—then a 25-year-old girl living in London—met Charles. She revealed to him that his great-great-grandfather’s mistress was her great-grandmother. She felt they had “something in common".

Charles, a naval officer at the time, fell in love with Camilla right away. He spent six months courting her but didn't get down on one knee before heading back out to sea in February 1973.

Within a few weeks of Charles setting sail, Camilla accepted Andrew Parker Bowles' proposal of marriage. Andrew previously dated Anne, Charles' sister.

Charles planned to pop the question to Diana in 1981. However, shortly after they became engaged, Camilla led to a rupture in their relationship. Diana supposedly discovered a parcel with an engraved necklace intended for Camilla while opening wedding presents. Charles allegedly told Lady Di that, no matter what,, a certain amount of time would always be set out for Camilla.

In 1992, not long after their breakup became widely known, Charles and Diana parted ways. They split in 1996 after having publicised marital problems. Diana passed away in 1997 as a result of injuries sustained in a Paris vehicle accident. In 2005, Charles got married to Camilla.