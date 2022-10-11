Queen Consort Camilla was afraid nobody would attend her wedding with King Charles III: Royal expert2 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 12:07 PM IST
Camilla—then a 25-year-old girl living in London—met Charles at a party in 1972.
Camilla—then a 25-year-old girl living in London—met Charles at a party in 1972.
Listen to this article
As soon as Camilla Parker Bowles made her relationship with Charles public, she was subjected to a bombardment of public rejection, according to a Royal expert. On the day of her wedding with Prince Charles, Camilla "burst into tears" as a result of the significant negative effect on the couple's relationship.