‘Queen did not grant Harry-Meghan same opportunity’: Insider banks on King Charles for reunion, ‘He's not his mother’

Former royal butler Grant Harrold has spoken about the strained relationship between Prince Harry and the rest of the Royal family. Harrold worked with King Charles from 2004 to 2011.

The former royal employee recalled how close Princes William and Harry once were. He said the brothers were “inseparable” in their late teens and early 20s. They often spent time together at pubs and enjoyed each other’s company.

"William and Harry were so close, as brothers go. With many siblings, you can be close as children and then maybe drift a bit as you grow up in your late teens and early 20s, but William and Harry were the opposite,” Mirror quoted Harrold as saying.

Also Read | Prince George: The real reason behind Harry and Meghan leaving royal family

Harrold suggested that their bond could have grown stronger after the death of their mother, Princess Diana. He added that he never saw any signs of a rift. He could not have imagined their fallout.

"If I had been told all those years ago that they were going to fall out, I would've bet £100 that it would never happen," he said.

Even when early rumours of conflict spread, Harrold was sure they would remain united. He admitted he still struggled to understand how things went so wrong.

"I couldn't make sense of it because now they're not even talking to each other, and they used to be in constant communication. It's truly heartbreaking," Harrold said.

Also Read | Prince Harry knocks on random houses after raising alarm about lack of security

Now that talks about a royal reconciliation are underway, Harrold was asked about his take on that. He believes things won’t be the same even if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunite with the British royal family.

“I can envision a reconciliation, I can see Harry returning, but not to the Firm as it once was,” he commented.

Will Harry return to the royal family? According to royal family expert Kristen Meinzer, Prince Harry and King Charles may be moving closer to reconciliation. If successful, Harry could even resume some royal duties on a part-time basis.

Meinzer spoke exclusively to the Daily Express US. He explained that Harry had never intended to completely give up his senior royal role. Instead, he wanted a balance. She gave the example of what Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex had done.

"The Queen did not grant Harry and Meghan the same opportunity, nor did the institution treat the racism Meghan faced with the seriousness it warranted,” she told the publication.

“But, Charles is not his mother. And if he arranged for their duties to have both some flexibility and a great deal of safety, I think Harry and Meghan would certainly consider accepting the opportunity,” she added.