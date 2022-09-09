Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's children can use royal title post Queen's demise2 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 05:22 PM IST
- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan Markle will see no change in their Royal titles
Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is now technically a prince following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, according to media reports on Friday, over an year after his mother controversially claimed that he was denied the title because of his race.