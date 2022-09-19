Queen Elizabeth II Funeral LIVE Updates: Minute of silence in Queen’s honour

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral LIVE Updates: Minute of silence in Queen’s honour1 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 11:31 AM IST
Queen Elizabeth 2 Funeral LIVE Updates: Catch all the major news stories related to the Queen's funeral today.
Queen Elizabeth 2 Funeral LIVE Updates: Catch all the major news stories related to the Queen's funeral today.
There will be 500 international leaders among the 2,000 dignitaries who will attend Queen Elizabeth II's burial. Not to mention that it will be one of the biggest events ever, not just in the UK but all across the world, due to the thousands of mourners who will be in the streets. More people are expected to attend the Queen's funeral than the London 2012 Summer Olympics and the golden jubilee weekend combined.
Queen Elizabeth 2 Funeral LIVE Updates
“Queen Elizabeth was admired around the world for her unwavering commitment to service. She treated everyone with dignity and respect. Jill and I were honored to have met with her and feel her warmth. Our hearts go out to the Royal family and the people of the United Kingdom," wrote US President Joe Biden in his condolence signing for the Queen.
On September 18, the eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, people around Britain observed a minute of silence in her honour. The administration urged citizens to take a moment to reflect at home, among neighbours, or during celebrations held locally. The procession of mourners in Westminster Hall came to a halt for 60 seconds.
Following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III thanked the citizens in the UK and around the globe for their support.
"My wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received," says a statement from the King.
Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince George, 9, are anticipated to attend the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. The children of Prince William, first in line to the throne, and his wife Catherine are likely to walk with the Royal family in procession behind the queen’s coffin.
The last mourners entered Westminster Hall in less than two hours after the line to view the Queen's casket lying in state had been closed. After 5am on September 19 (India time), the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport reported that the last individuals had entered the line.
