OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Queen Elizabeth died of ‘broken heart’, Royal expert decodes ‘double rainbow’
Listen to this article

While many others are still unsure of the cause of Queen Elizabeth’s death, a Royal expert has said that she had died of a "broken heart". In April 2021, just over a year before the monarch’s death, her husband Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip passed away.

The fact that Prince Philip's coffin was interred alongside the Queen's in the same Royal crypt and that their private ceremony, which was not broadcast and was exclusively for immediate family, shows that the Queen had this all planned out, Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight.

Also Read: Queen Elizabeth II’s death to funeral: How things unfurled since London Bridge went down

After the private service, both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's caskets were transported to King George VI's Memorial Chapel. She knew she wouldn't be there for long, and she wanted to make that last voyage with Phillip by her side, therefore it was her wish that he waited for her in the royal vault, according to Nicholl.

The official reason for the Queen's death has not yet been disclosed. However, Nicholl thinks the monarch was "never the same" following Philip's demise. When she passed away on September 8, she was prepared to be with her late husband again, the Royal expert said.

Also Read: Queen Elizabeth II’s photograph, seen never before, released ahead of funeral

Nicholl thinks the Queen “ultimately died of a broken heart" as she was never the same after Philip’s death. The Royal couple was together for 74 years, and Philip was the monarch’s strength. Elizabeth wouldn't be the Queen that she was without the support of Philip, Nicholl said. As per the Royal expert, he supported her in everything she did in life. “Something in her died when he went," Nicholl added.

Liz Truss, the newly-elected prime minister of the United Kingdom, had been sworn in by the Queen, days before the monarch passed away. After she fulfilled her constitutional responsibilities, she wanted to be back with her husband. As per Nicholl, that was the reason why there was a double rainbow above Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Post your comment
RELATED STORIES
Ledger stone at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, (VIA REUTERS)

Queen Elizabeth II’s final resting place revealed

3 min read . 25 Sep 2022
The Red Box contained papers from government ministers in the UK and the Realms and from representatives from the Commonwealth and beyond. (HT_PRINT)

Queen received a Red Box every day of her rule: Here's what it contained

1 min read . 24 Sep 2022
British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been named the winner of the first-ever Queen Elizabeth II Woman of the Year award. (Reuters)

Indian-origin UK minister Suella Braverman wins first Queen Elizabeth II award

2 min read . 24 Sep 2022

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout