While many others are still unsure of the cause of Queen Elizabeth’s death, a Royal expert has said that she had died of a "broken heart". In April 2021, just over a year before the monarch’s death, her husband Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip passed away.

The fact that Prince Philip's coffin was interred alongside the Queen's in the same Royal crypt and that their private ceremony, which was not broadcast and was exclusively for immediate family, shows that the Queen had this all planned out, Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight.

After the private service, both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's caskets were transported to King George VI's Memorial Chapel. She knew she wouldn't be there for long, and she wanted to make that last voyage with Phillip by her side, therefore it was her wish that he waited for her in the royal vault, according to Nicholl.

The official reason for the Queen's death has not yet been disclosed. However, Nicholl thinks the monarch was "never the same" following Philip's demise. When she passed away on September 8, she was prepared to be with her late husband again, the Royal expert said.

Nicholl thinks the Queen “ultimately died of a broken heart" as she was never the same after Philip’s death. The Royal couple was together for 74 years, and Philip was the monarch’s strength. Elizabeth wouldn't be the Queen that she was without the support of Philip, Nicholl said. As per the Royal expert, he supported her in everything she did in life. “Something in her died when he went," Nicholl added.

Liz Truss, the newly-elected prime minister of the United Kingdom, had been sworn in by the Queen, days before the monarch passed away. After she fulfilled her constitutional responsibilities, she wanted to be back with her husband. As per Nicholl, that was the reason why there was a double rainbow above Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.