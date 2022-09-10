Queen Elizabeth II and her beloved Corgi dogs

Queen Elizabeth II and her beloved Corgi dogs4 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 09:39 AM IST
- As per some media reports, Britain's longest-serving monarch's royal canines will be rehomed after their lord and master's death.
Listen to this article
Queen Elizabeth II, who marked 70 years on the throne and the oldest and longest-reigning monarch in British history died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, along with her beloved furry companions. It’s widely known that Queen Elizabeth loved corgis. Over the years, she owned more than 30 corgis. At the time of death, she owned two Corgis, Muick and Sandy, one Dorgi, named Candy, and a Cocker Spaniel. A Dorgi is a mix between a Corgi and a daschund.