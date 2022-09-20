Britain's longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away ‘peacefully’ according to a communication by the Buckingham Palace on the afternoon of 8 September, 2022. At the time of her death, the Queen was at her summer house, the Balmoral castle, in Scotland. Her demise passed the baton of monarchy over Britain and 14vother Commonwealth countries to her eldest son. King Charles III;'s ascension to throne also altered the titles granted to his eldest son prince William.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}