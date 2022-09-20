Prince William and his wife Katherine Middleton were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. After the death of William's grandmother, the couple was granted the title of Prince and princess of Wales, a title previously held by Charles III
Britain's longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away ‘peacefully’ according to a communication by the Buckingham Palace on the afternoon of 8 September, 2022. At the time of her death, the Queen was at her summer house, the Balmoral castle, in Scotland. Her demise passed the baton of monarchy over Britain and 14vother Commonwealth countries to her eldest son. King Charles III;'s ascension to throne also altered the titles granted to his eldest son prince William.
Prince William and his wife Katherine Middleton were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. After the death of William's grandmother, the couple was granted the title of Prince and princess of Wales, a title previously held by Charles III.
It is important to note here that Queen Elizabeth II's will remain secretly hidden for at least 90 years, preventing the members of her family from learning about the division of assets and riches.
The escalation on the royal ladder for Prince William also ensured a gargantuan inheritance for the Prince of Wales. Let's take a look
What Prince William inherited?
-The prince ff Wales Prince William also hold the royal title of Duke of Cornwall
-The 40 year old Prince of Wales is also the new owner of plush estates and properties.
-According to New York Post, in addition to lavish palaces, glistening jewels, and precious works of art, the $ 42 billion portfolios of the British royal family's wealth also include a bed-and-breakfast in Transylvania.
-Prince William now also owns The Prince of Wales' Guesthouses, a private "nature retreat... hidden among the meadows and hills of Zalan Valley" in Romania.
-New York Post reports that the retreat, which features horseback riding and visits to local craft studios in the Carpathian foothills, is administered by the Prince of Wales' Charitable Fund.
-The non-profit also manages Duchy Organic, the largest organic food brand in the UK, which sells hundreds of items such as olive oil, cookies and strawberry preserves.
-The profits from both businesses bring in more than $3.4 million annually for the fund's charitable projects, which include promoting sustainable farming across the United Kingdom, a longtime passion of King Charles III since he established the organization in 1979.
-Prince William also currently owns the Duchy of Cornwall, a vast estate with net assets of $1.2 billion, in his official capacity as the heir to the throne.
-The Oval cricket ground in south London, Dartmoor Prison, a prison for non-violent male criminals that has recently been called "dilapidated," and a mega-project of 4,000 dwellings are among its properties. The latter may be the most ambitious project ever launched in the 700-year history of the duchy.
-William is also about to take over his father's estate at Highgrove House, where Charles originally established an organic farm in 1985.
