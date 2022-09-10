Queen Elizabeth-II death: Here's who will inherit Kohinoor diamond studded crown

Queen Elizabeth-II death: Here's who will inherit Kohinoor diamond studded crown3 min read . 06:08 AM IST
- Kohinoor often touted as the most precious diamond in the World weighs around 105.6 carats. The diamond was found in India in the 14th century
Queen Elizabeth-II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK died on Thursday aged 96 years, after her seven-decade-long reign and now the precious Kohinoor diamond studded crown will pass on to the next in line. The question is: Who will wear the Kohinoor now?
As per some media reports the Kohinoor-studded crown will go to the next monarch i.e. King Charles III, Queen's eledest son. However, going by the ascension history of the Kohinoor, the diamond will go to the next Queen, which in this case is Camilla Parker Bowles, the Queen Consort.
The Kohinoor diamond is currently in the platinum crown which was worn by Queen Elizabeth II during her reign as the monarch of England.
In February this year, the Queen announced that Camilla Parker Bowles would become the Queen Consort when Charles takes over the reins of monarchy in England.
Now with the Queen's demise, in all likelihood, Camilla will be wearing the Kohinoor.
Kohinoor often touted as the most precious diamond in the World weighs around 105.6 carats. The diamond was found in India in the 14th century. The precious diamond was found in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh during the reign of the Kaaktiya Dynasty.
It was used as one eye of the deity in a Hindu temple in Warangal after which Malik Kafoor (Alauddin Khilji's General) looted it. After being passed on to the many rulers of the Mughal Empire, Sikh Maharaja Ranjit Singh possessed it in Lahore, post which he came to Punjab.
The diamond was given to Queen Victoria in 1849 following the annexation of Punjab during Maharaja Ranjit Singh's son Dileep Singh's rule.
The Kohinoor diamond is currently set in the Queen's crown, stored in the Tower of London's Jewel House and is accessible to the public.
Meanwhile, people in India have called for the return of the Kohinoor diamond on Twitter after the Queen's death. Yesterday tens of thousands of tweets about the crown jewels had the term “Kohinoor" trending in India. The netizens from India called upon Britain to return the Kohinoor diamond to its country of origin.
The timeless diamond has been at the centre of political and legal controversy in India amid disputes over its ownership, with claims coming from Pakistan and Africa as well.
It remains a point of contention in relations between India and the UK because many Indians believe the diamond was “stolen" during the colonial regime.
Several called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi and president Droupadi Murmu, who paid tribute to the Queen after her death, to formally request the Kohinoor be returned to India.
However, according to the UK Royal Palace, the Kohinoor was unearthed from the Golconda mines in central southern India before it was handed to the British monarchy in 1849.
Kohinoor diamond became part of the crown jewels of Queen Victoria along with hundreds of other gemstones. The Kohinoor diamond studded crown features a purple velvet cap and ermine trim. The crown was made in 1937 for Queen Elizabeth, consort of King George VI, to be worn on her husband’s coronation on 12 May 1937. It is laden with 2,800 diamonds set into its platinum frame.
