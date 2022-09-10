Queen Elizabeth II Death Updates: Charles to be officially proclaimed king today

Queen Elizabeth II Death Updates: King Charles III, in his first speech, vowed as monarch to carry on Queen Elizabeth II's “lifelong service,” as Britain entered an uncertain new age under a new sovereign
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. Her family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday. The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change. With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.
10 Sep 2022, 08:46 AM ISTKing Charles III's message to Harry and Meghan, here's what he said
King Charles III, in his first address to Britain and his Commonwealth realms, expressed love for his younger son Harry and his daughter-in-law Meghan. His statement showed a significant gesture towards the young couple whose relationship have been strained with the rest of the family. Read more here
10 Sep 2022, 08:26 AM ISTFor the first time, Britain acquires new PM and monarch in the same week
For decades, every British prime minister has prepared to navigate the weighty national questions surrounding the possible demise of Queen Elizabeth II. Liz Truss barely got 48 hours. For the first time in its long history, Britain acquired a new prime minister and monarch in the same week with the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Read more here
10 Sep 2022, 08:07 AM ISTFlight searches to London from U.S. surge after Queen Elizabeth's death
Travel startup Hopper said on Friday it had noticed a surge in flight searches to London from the United States following the death of Queen Elizabeth. In the hour of the announcement of the queen's death flight searches to London from the U.S. saw a 49% spike compared with the previous day, according to the company.
This comes at a time when the British pound is weak against the dollar making Britain an appealing tourist destination for people traveling from the United States. Flight searches from around the world to London airports surged by 40% compared with the previous day, and jumped 41% compared with 3 hours before the announcement of the queen's death, Hopper said.
10 Sep 2022, 07:50 AM ISTPrince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal title to change in post-Elizabeth era?
While news of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children now being able to use royal titles after their grandfather King Charles III accession to the throne goes viral, what remains unfamiliar is what happens to the King's younger son and his spouse. For the uninitiated, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped back as "senior" royals in 2020. They had announced that they would work to become financially independent. The couple resides in California, United States of America with their two children- Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Lillibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Read more here
10 Sep 2022, 07:36 AM ISTAustralian PM honours Queen Elizabeth with wreath-laying ceremony
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth after a wreath-laying ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra on Saturday, saying Australians were mourning an "enormous loss". Albanese, Governor General David Hurley and other dignitaries laid floral wreaths at the foot of a bronze statue of Queen Elizabeth at the parliament's Queen's Terrace.
Speaking after the ceremony, which was conducted in silence, Albanese said King Charles' reflections on his late mother were "extraordinarily fitting". "So many Australians have made moving tributes and are mourning this enormous loss," he added. The British monarch is the head of state in Australia, among 14 realms outside the United Kingdom, although the role is largely ceremonial.
10 Sep 2022, 07:15 AM ISTJoe Biden to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
US President Joe Biden has said that he would attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom. “Yes. I do not know what the details are yet, but I will be going," Biden told reporters at the Columbus International Airport in Ohio on Friday. He was responding to a question of whether he will be going to the Queen's funeral.
In response to another question, the president said he has not spoken to King Charles III yet. “I know him. I have not spoken to him yet," he added. In Brussels, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said Queen Elizabeth II was a powerful, unifying force, and a source of comfort and resilience to millions of people from all walks of life.
“On behalf of the United States, I extend our deepest condolences to our British friends, government of the United Kingdom and to the royal family," he said.
10 Sep 2022, 06:59 AM ISTIn pics: World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
People from several countries across the world paid homage to the longest ever reigning Britain monarch, Queen Elizabeth II after her demise on Thursday. Check more pictures here
10 Sep 2022, 06:53 AM IST'The Crown' pauses production because of queen's death
“The Crown," Netflix's acclaimed series about Queen Elizabeth II and her family, has paused production due to the monarch's death. A spokesperson for the series said production was paused on Friday “as a mark of respect" and will also be suspended on the day of the queen's funeral.
The show is in production on its sixth season. Its first two seasons starred Claire Foy as the young princess Elizabeth ascending to the throne and gradually growing into her role as monarch, and seasons three and four featured Olivia Colman as a more mature queen. The show has gradually moved closer to current events. Netflix recently revealed casting of the actors who are playing Prince William and his wife Kate in the sixth season.
10 Sep 2022, 06:36 AM ISTQueen Elizabeth II's death won't repair William and Harry's relationship. Here's why
Seems like even Queen Elizabeth II's death might not be enough to repair the strained relationship between her grandsons, Prince William and Harry. According to Fox News, the reason for this is simply because Harry and Meghan, and Catherine and William are not speaking.
Though people speculated that the Queen's death would be an opportunity for the royals to get back together but as a source pointed out, while the duo feel sorry for Harry, any feelings of the thaw taking a turn halted when Meghan decided to offer her guttural feelings to the New York-based magazine, The Cut, reported the outlet.
10 Sep 2022, 06:22 AM ISTWho will inherit Kohinoor diamond studded crown
As per some media reports the Kohinoor-studded crown will go to the next monarch i.e. King Charles III, Queen's eledest son. However, going by the ascension history of the Kohinoor, the diamond will go to the next Queen, which in this case is Camilla Parker Bowles, the Queen Consort. The Kohinoor diamond is currently in the platinum crown which was worn by Queen Elizabeth II during her reign as the monarch of England. Read more here
10 Sep 2022, 06:10 AM ISTCharles to be officially proclaimed king today
On 10 September, at 10 am (2:30 pm in India) Charles will meet with senior officials known as the Accession Council at St. James’s Palace and will be officially proclaimed king.
At 11am (3.30pm in India) an official will read the proclamation aloud from a balcony at St. James's Palace. It will also be read out in other locations across Britain
10 Sep 2022, 06:10 AM ISTCamilla named as Queen Consort'
Former Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, was named as the Queen Consort by Britain's King Charles III.
“In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort.
“I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much
10 Sep 2022, 06:10 AM ISTWilliam and Kate named Prince and Princess of Wales
Britain's King Charles on Friday bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate, passing on the titles that he and his late wife Diana previously held.
10 Sep 2022, 06:10 AM ISTKing Charles III says 'thank you' to his ‘darling Mama’
King Charles III said 'thank you' to his ‘darling Mama’ Queen Elizabeth II and vowed to carry on her “lifelong service" to the nation.
10 Sep 2022, 06:10 AM ISTKing Charles pledges to serve with loyalty, respect and love
“I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love," said King Charles. “Our values have remained and must remain constant"
