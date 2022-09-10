Camilla has been made the Queen consort after her husband King Charles III ascended the throne upon Queen Elizabeth II's death on 8 September
The British Broadcasting Channel (BBC) , who enjoyed the monopoly of covering the news for British Royalty for the long time, faced a huge embarrassment during their coverage of King Charles III's speech. A particularly unspoken term in royal etiquette made its way into the subtitles that were flashed on the ticker. The word as ‘vagina’!
The word ‘Vagina’ replaced ‘Regina’ in the auto-subtitles of BBC. The fiasco happened on Friday during a program that embarked on differentiating between Queen Consort and Queen Regina. This is where the ticker displayed Queen vagina instead of Regina.
Netizens were quick enough to capture the blunder and put it up on Twitter. . "Oops.. BBC should really be more careful with their auto subtitles..," one viewer wrote while sharing the screenshot of the subtitles.
See the tweet here
Another Twitter user commented, "BBC subtitles spectacularly mis-hearing the words “Queen Regina" during a conversation about Camilla just now." Camilla Parker Bowels has been made the Queen consort after her husband King Charles III ascended the throne upon Queen Elizabeth II's death on 8 September.
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history and a staggering presence on the world stage for 70 years, died on Thursday at her Balmoral castle in Scotland aged 96.
Britain's King Charles III paid a heartfelt tribute on Friday to his late "darling mama" Queen Elizabeth II, and vowed to serve as monarch with "loyalty, respect and love" as she had done for more than seven decades.
In his first address to the nation, Charles paid tribute to his mother, confereed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his elder son Prince William and his wife Catherine Middleton. The 73 year old also expressed love for his younger son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, wishing them well fort heir life overseas.
King Charles III during his official proclammation as king on the second day of public mourning vowed to follow his mother's 'inspiring example'.
