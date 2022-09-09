For 17 months after death, Prince Philip awaited, to be buried with Queen

The longest serving consort to the Queen, Prince Philip, had also been a part of a marriage that was the longest of any British monarch, lasting more than 73 years
British History's longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, 8 September at the age of 96. Her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, passed away on 9 April 2021 at the age of 99. The longest serving consort to the Queen, Prince Philip, had also been a part of a marriage that was the longest of any British monarch, lasting more than 73 years.
After the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, her late husband will now be moved to lie beside his now late wife following her state funeral. The burial arrangements for the royal couple had been disclosed last year when Prince Philip passed away in April. The plan was aimed to lay the pair side by side in burial.
Where was Prince Philip buried?
Prince Philip's mourning which was attended by his then 95 year old wife during the coronavirus lockdown, was the epitome example of a nation's isolation. Prince Philip had retired from royal duties three years before his death. When he died at the age of 99, his coffin was first placed in St George’s Chapel, within Windsor Castle’s grounds. There he lay in rest for family and invited guests to pay their respects.
According to reports, Prince Philip had wished for a low-key affair for his funeral and rejected any proposals that it should bear the hallmarks of a state funeral.
Following the ceremony, Price Philip's mortal remains were taken to the Royal Vault within the St. George's Chapel and became the 25th member of the Royal Family to be interred. He shall remain there until the Queen’s death.
What is the Royal vault
The Royal Vault was constructed during 1810–14. The vault is placed underneath the St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
The vault was first used to bury Queen Charlotte, wife of George III, in 1818, and George himself two years later.
It was subsequently used to bury George IV in 1830 and William IV in 1837, but although there was (and still is) plenty of space, Queen Victoria built herself a mausoleum at Frogmore, in Windsor Great Park, and Edward VII and George V were all interred in freestanding tombs on the floor of St George’s Chapel itself.
For George VI, a small extension-chapel was made to St George’s, with a vault underneath, which now holds his coffin, along with that of the Queen Mother and the ashes of Princess Margaret.
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip to be laid to rest together
Now that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away, it has been made known that the British monarch will be laid to rest along with her parents and her husband, Prince Philip will be moved to lay beside her.
Prince Philip will be moved to the King George VI Memorial Chapel within the St George’s with the Queen so they can lie together. The pair is set to join the Queen's parents, George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.
They will also join The Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, who died in 2002.
Royals from down the years are buried in the chapel, including the Queen’s parents and various former monarchs.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Queen Elizabeth's state funeral state is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey on 19 September. The length of mourning is yet to be decided. It is however, expected to last for 12-13 days.
The service will be televised and a national two minutes’ silence will be held.
After the service, the Queen’s coffin will be taken to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for a televised committal service.
A private service will be held for the family before arrangements are made for Philip’s coffin to be moved.
