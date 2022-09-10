‘Strive to follow inspiring example’: King Charles III at proclamation ceremony

Charles is king and head of state of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.
Queen Elizabeth II's demise made her elder son Prince Charles the king of England. King Charles III was proclaimed as Britain's new monarch at a ceremony that took place at the St James's Palace on Saturday. The historic ceremony also witnessed the presence of Queen Consort Camilla and the Prince of Wales, Charles' elder son, Prince William.
Queen Elizabeth II was the longest reigning monarch in the British history , as she became queen at the young age of 25 and continued to remain so till her death at the age of 96.
During his speech on Saturday, King Charles III vowed to follow the example of his late mother, who reigned for 70 years. This comes as Britain enters the second day of public mourning. The queen's death has set in motion a long-established and highly choreographed plans for days of national mourning and a state funeral that will be held in just over a week.
King Charles III immediately succeeded the throne after his mother's demise on 8 September at the Blamoral Castle in Scotland. The Accession Council met on Saturday to proclaim him as king, with his son and heir William, wife Camilla and Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss, among those to sign the proclamation.
"I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me," Charles said.
"In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world."
During the event of Charles' proclamation as king, six former prime ministers, bishops and a host of politicians shouted "God Save The King".
Later, David White, accompanied by others in traditional heraldic outfits read out the Principal Proclamation, as trumpets sounded.
The proclamation will also be read publicly in the other capital cities of the United Kingdom - Edinburgh in Scotland, Belfast in Northern Ireland, and Cardiff in Wales - and at other locations, too.
In Britain, people started gathering outside royal palaces in the early hours of Saturday morning, with thousands flocking to Buckingham Palace to pay respects to the queen and Charles - who was proclaimed king at the nearby St James's Palace.
Charles is king and head of state not only of the United Kingdom but of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.
King Charles III's wife Camilla will now be known as the Queen Consort. His elder son Prince Williams and Catherine Middleton inherited the royal titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.
