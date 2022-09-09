Queen Elizabeth II dies: These Royal Family members have taken new titles2 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 09:05 AM IST
- Prince Charles inherited his late father Prince Philip's title--the Duke of Edinburgh, following Philip's death in 2021
Listen to this article
As Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch died at 96, Royal family members have received new titles. Her son Prince Charles immediately succeeded his mother as king of the UK. Additionally, Prince William (Queen's grandson) Kate Middleton (William's wife), and Camilla Parker-Bowles (Prince Charles' wife) have also assumed new titles.