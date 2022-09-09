As Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch died at 96, Royal family members have received new titles. Her son Prince Charles immediately succeeded his mother as king of the UK. Additionally, Prince William (Queen's grandson) Kate Middleton (William's wife), and Camilla Parker-Bowles (Prince Charles' wife) have also assumed new titles.

Prince Charles inherited his late father Prince Philip's title--the Duke of Edinburgh, following Philip's death in 2021. According to the Royal Family, Prince Charles will now be referred to as King Charles III. And, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will take on the title of Queen Consort.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have also shifted into new titles, updating their social media handles from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to include King Charles and Camilla's former title of Cornwall.

It is believed Prince William may soon be appointed William, the Prince of Wales, by his father as the title has traditionally been handed down to the heir to the throne.

It is currently unknown whether these title changes will impact great-grandchildren--Prince George, Prince Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will retain their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after stepping away from their role as senior royals in 2020. Their children--Acrchie and Lilibet could possibly become price and princess.

Meanwhile, King Charles III will deliver a broadcast to the nation and a “spontaneous" Service of Remembrance will be held for the Prime Minister and a small number of ministers at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

As the Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, her body will be carried to London by royal train dubbed Operation Unicorn or Operation Overstudy will kick in for her body will be flown back to London.

The coffin is expected to lie in state where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to converge on London to visit her and pay their respects, and condolence books will be opened online. The State Funeral is expected at Westminster Abbey in London.

The Royal Family is set to publish official plans for the funeral, which is expected 10 days after her death on Thursday. A national mourning and minute’s silence will be announced after Prime Minister Truss meets with the new King.