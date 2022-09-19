The Mirror report said that many cinemas will be shut during the Queen's funeral, while cinema chains including Vue, Curzon, Reel Cinemas, Savoy, Arc and Picturedrome will screen the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II for free on Monday, September 19. It is important to note that the UK will be shut to tourists as English Heritage has confirmed that heritage sites across the UK, including Stone Henge and HMS Belfast, will be shut for visitors, while popular holiday destination Centre Parcs initially confirmed it would close all five of its sites across the UK on the bank holiday, the report said.