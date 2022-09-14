Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession. See Pic 8 Photos . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 10:40 PM IST Livemint Queen Elizabeth II coffin left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall 1/8Queen Elizabeth's coffin was today carried down through Mall to Horse Guards Parade and Parliament Square 2/8Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin is now Lying-in-State in Westminster Hall. 3/8On the morning of Monday 19th September, the Lying-in-State will end and the Coffin will be taken in Procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey 4/8State Funeral Service will take place in Westminster Abbey on 19th September 5/8During the Lying-in-State, members of the public will have the opportunity to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects to The Queen. 6/8Many were in tears as they approached the casket. Some doffed their hats and one curtseyed. 7/8Britain's King Charles and Anne, Princess Royal, react as the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state, in London, Britain (REUTERS) 8/8Britain's Prince William, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk as the procession with the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall in London (AP)