Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession. See Pic 8 Photos . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 10:40 PM IST Livemint Queen Elizabeth II coffin left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall 1/8Queen Elizabeth's coffin was today carried down through Mall to Horse Guards Parade and Parliament Square < 2/8Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin is now Lying-in-State in Westminster Hall. < 3/8On the morning of Monday 19th September, the Lying-in-State will end and the Coffin will be taken in Procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey < 4/8State Funeral Service will take place in Westminster Abbey on 19th September < 5/8During the Lying-in-State, members of the public will have the opportunity to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects to The Queen. < 6/8Many were in tears as they approached the casket. Some doffed their hats and one curtseyed. < 7/8Britain's King Charles and Anne, Princess Royal, react as the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state, in London, Britain < 8/8Britain's Prince William, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk as the procession with the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall in London <