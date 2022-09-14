Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession. See Pic

8 Photos . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 10:40 PM IST Livemint

  • Queen Elizabeth II coffin left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall

1/8Queen Elizabeth's coffin was today carried down through Mall to Horse Guards Parade and Parliament Square
2/8Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin is now Lying-in-State in Westminster Hall.
3/8On the morning of Monday 19th September, the Lying-in-State will end and the Coffin will be taken in Procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey
4/8State Funeral Service will take place in Westminster Abbey on 19th September
5/8During the Lying-in-State, members of the public will have the opportunity to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects to The Queen.
6/8Many were in tears as they approached the casket. Some doffed their hats and one curtseyed.
7/8Britain's King Charles and Anne, Princess Royal, react as the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state, in London, Britain
8/8Britain's Prince William, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk as the procession with the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall in London
