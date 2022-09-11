45-min negotiation ensured William, Kate, Harry, Meghan's joint appearance: Report3 min read . 05:53 PM IST
- Prince William, Katherine, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle met fans outside Windsor Castle and inspected floral tributed for the Queen
Queen Elizabeth II's death altered several situations in the royal family. The world witnessed Charles's ascension to the throne as King Charles III the days that unfurled also saw the earlier estranged siblings Price Harry and Price William come make a public appearance in unison.
Price William and his wife Catherine, who were conferred the royal titles of Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III, were seen outside the Windor Castle along with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, looking at the floral tributes.
A report on DailyMail has suggested that the joint appearance ‘took place after an extended negotiation which delayed the Sussexes arrival by at least 45 minutes’.
DailyMail cited people who were aware of the royal household's events and said, “Prince William attempted to bury the hatchet by extending an '11th-hour olive branch' to his younger brother Prince Harry, by asking him to join him on a walkabout outside Windsor Castle following a phone call with his father Charles III".
The sibling couples embarked on a 40 minute walk about outside of Windsor Castle and acknowledged the floral tributes. They also interacted with the royal fans who had gathered in hundreds to pay tribute to the now departed longest ruling monarch of British history.
According to reports, a Kensington Palace spokesman has said that the Prince of Wales had invited the Sussexes to join him and the Princess of Wales during yesterday evening's walkabout.
The Times claimed that the camps required extended negotiations beforehand which delayed their arrival by 45 minutes.
The Sussexes' friend and preferred journalist Omid Scobie later claimed on Twitter that the invitation was made at the '11th hour'.
However, hinting that William is prepared to extend Harry an olive branch and work towards melting the ice between them, he declared, 'It is, without a doubt, a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers'.
Harry and Meghan quit frontline duties two years ago to strike out on their own in California and then levied a series of allegations against The Firm.
DailyMail quoted some people who had gathered outside of the palace.
One well-wisher said to the newspaper, Kate 'welled up' as she told children that her youngest son Louis - who stole the hearts of the nation during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations - consoled her by telling her, 'At least Grannie is with great grandpa now.'
In footage from their walkabout, Prince Harry spoke about the feeling in Windsor Castle since his grandmother's death. It is 'a lonely place up there now without her,' he told well-wishers, adding: 'every room she was in, we felt her presence throughout'.
Another royal fan who spoke to Harry and Meghan told MailOnline, 'It's lovely to see them both together. Maybe they can get back to a proper relationship. Lovely ripple went through the crowd as they approached. Hopefully the healing between Harry and his brother can start now. I'm just so excited to have seen them both together. It's lovely.'
Another added,'It might build some bridges. It might have been the Queen's wish.' And one girl, who hugged Meghan during the walkabout, said she was pleased to see the Waleses and the Sussexes back together again.
