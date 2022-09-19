King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla flew back to London the following day. Along with other dignitaries, Truss met with the new king to discuss the execution of plans related to the Queen’s death. On the same day, King Charles addressed the people in the UK and the Commonwealth for the first time and paid respect to his mother. Meanwhile, tributes poured in from around the globe as world leaders started paying their condolences for the Queen’s demise.