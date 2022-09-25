Queen Elizabeth II’s final resting place revealed3 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 07:10 PM IST
Buckingham Palace has released a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II’s final resting place following her burial in Windsor on Monday
Following her burial in Windsor on Monday, Buckingham Palace has released a picture of Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place inside St. George's Chapel.