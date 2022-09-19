Queen Elizabeth II's funeral biggest public event since 2012 London Olympics: Here’s why2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
The world has not seen anything like this, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said while referring the Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
“The world has not seen a funeral like this," as per London Mayor Sadiq Khan who called it “unprecedented". Around 2,000 dignitaries, including 500 world leaders, will come together to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Not to forget, there will be thousands of mourners on the streets, making it one of the biggest events ever not only in the UK but all across the world. The Queen’s funeral is believed to be a bigger public service event than the 2012 Olympics and the platinum jubilee weekend.
More than 10,000 officers will be on duty to foil any attempts to disrupt or take advantage of the event, making it the biggest event in London’s Metropolitan police history. The presence of 500 international personalities will make it massive in terms of personal protection and security.
Many foreign royals and heads of state are likely to use shuttle buses to travel to Westminster Abbey rather than private vehicles. Thousands of state employees, including a core team of more than 100, have been enlisted to execute the funeral planning.
The State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, hauled by 142 sailors, will carry the Queen’s coffin. Having served the Queen's father, George VI, in 1952, the carriage was last seen in 1979 for the funeral of Prince Philip's uncle, Lord Mountbatten.
To assist manage the crowds, 22 miles of barricades would be employed in central London alone. Officers on the ground would be supported by helicopters, and commanders would oversee and manage the security operation from a high-tech control room.
The abbey, which has hosted king and queen coronations throughout British history, including the Queen's own in 1953, will host the funeral service. Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip were married there in 1947 as well. Despite the fact that the Queen Mother was buried there in 2002, there hasn't been a royal funeral service there since the 18th century.
The government has not yet revealed how much the event will cost, which has been planned for decades. Since there were expected to be a lot of people over the weekend and into the bank holiday, it has been urged that people leave more time for their travels.
The Queen’s funeral is believed to be the biggest TV broadcast in history. It will draw a sizable global audience and be streamed on a number of channels across the world. For Indian viewers, the livestream of the event will start from 3:30 pm (India time).
