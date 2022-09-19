“The world has not seen a funeral like this," as per London Mayor Sadiq Khan who called it “unprecedented". Around 2,000 dignitaries, including 500 world leaders, will come together to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Not to forget, there will be thousands of mourners on the streets, making it one of the biggest events ever not only in the UK but all across the world. The Queen’s funeral is believed to be a bigger public service event than the 2012 Olympics and the platinum jubilee weekend.

