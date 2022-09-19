Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral today: All you need to know3 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 06:14 AM IST
Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest in St. George's Chapel, where her parents were also buried.
On September 19, following her official funeral, Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest with Prince Philip in St. George's Chapel. Her parents were also buried in the tiny chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.