Queen Elizabeth II's funeral today: All you need to know
On September 19, following her official funeral, Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest with Prince Philip in St. George's Chapel. Her parents were also buried in the tiny chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip's casket was lowered into the Royal Vault beneath St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after the conclusion of his funeral service in April 2021. After a committal service, the Queen will briefly join her husband in the vault.

After the Queen's commitment service, the Royal family will depart St. George's Chapel but will later return for a private burial service. Prince Philip's casket will be carried next to that of the late monarch to be buried with her. King Charles and other Royals will attend the “deeply personal" event in the evening, away from the prying eyes of the general public. Prince Philip's casket has been kept in a Royal vault so that he might be buried with his wife.

More than a dozen kings and queens of England and Great Britain are buried at Windsor Castle. Most of them, including Charles I, who was executed in 1649, and Henry VIII, who passed away in 1547, are interred in St. George's Chapel.

World leaders from across the globe will bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth at the state funeral of inimitable pageantry.

On September 19 At 11am (India time), after four days, an official lying-in-state period comes to a close. Tens of thousands of people lined up to pass the coffin of Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

Later in the afternoon, the oak coffin covered in the Royal Standard flag with the Imperial State Crown on top, will be placed on a gun carriage and pulled by naval personnel to Westminster Abbey for her funeral.

Around 200 pipers and drummers will accompany the coffin as it is carried on the gun carriage to Westminster Abbey by King Charles, his siblings, his sons Princes William and Harry, and other members of the Windsor family. The Abbey's tenor bell will ring 96 times. For almost 1,000 years, British kings and queens have been crowned, married, and buried there.

The monarch's funeral, which has never been televised before, is anticipated to be watched by tens of millions both in Britain and overseas. The Last Post trumpet salute will mark the conclusion before the country and the church observe a two-minute silence.

The most senior member of the Royal household, Lord Chamberlain, will break his "Wand of Office," indicating the conclusion of his service to the monarch, and set it on the coffin. Then, when the Sovereign's Piper plays a lament, it will be lowered into the Royal vault and the music in the chapel gradually fades.

Around 500 world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Emperor Naruhito of Japan, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, will be present among the 2,000 people gathered. Droupadi Murmu, the president of India, will be present during the funeral.

The Queen's great-grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte - the two eldest children of now heir to the throne Prince William, will also be attending.

(With agency inputs)

