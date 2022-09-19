Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral today: All you need to know

After the Queen's commitment service, the Royal family will depart St. George's Chapel but will later return for a private burial service. Prince Philip's casket will be carried next to that of the late monarch to be buried with her. King Charles and other Royals will attend the “deeply personal" event in the evening, away from the prying eyes of the general public. Prince Philip's casket has been kept in a Royal vault so that he might be buried with his wife.