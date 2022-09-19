According to the BBC at 11:55(London Time), the Last Post will sound, and it will be followed by a two-minute silence to be observed in the Abbey and throughout the United Kingdom
With world leaders and dignitaries flying from across the globe, and an expected crowd of over 2 million people, Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will, in all likelihood, be the highest-attended event in the history of the United Kingdom. The funeral will begin at 11 am (London Time). According to Indian Standard Time, it will be 4:30 pm.
People across the world can watch the live streaming on different platforms which includes BBC One, BBC News, BBC iPlayer, Sky News, and Sky News App. The funeral ceremony will be live streamed on YouTube and other platforms.
The queen's coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. The King and senior royals will walk behind the coffin. The funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey and according to Buckingham palace officials, The Royal Hospital Chelsea which is a residence for retired soldiers in West London will host a gathering of heads of state and foreign royals before they leave for Westminster Abbey.
The funeral service will be conducted by the dean of Westminster, and readings will be given by Patricia Scotland, the secretary general of the Commonwealth, and Prime Minister Liz Truss. The sermon will be delivered by Canterbury's archbishop, the Most Reverend Justin Welby.
The death of the 96-year-old Queen ended a generation-spanning, seven-decade reign that made her a beacon of stability in a tumultuous world. The UK has entered a period of official mourning, with tributes pouring in worldwide.
