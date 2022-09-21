Queen Elizabeth II's last resting place marked with new ledger stone at Windsor

After nearly 250,000 well-wishers joined the huge line to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, her last resting place has reported been marked with a new ledger stone at Windsor. The Guardian report noted the Buckingham Palace statement which said that Queen Elizabeth II’s final resting place is marked with a new ledger stone in the King George VI Memorial chapel.

“The stone slab bears the name of the late Queen, her husband, and her parents, with the two generations separated by a metal garter star. It reads: George VI 1895-1952 Elizabeth 1900-2002 Elizabeth II 1926-2022 Philip 1921-2021," according to The Guardian report.

Additionally, the report noted that Princess Margaret’s ashes are buried in the chapel, while her name is not on the inscription and the previous ledger stone in the chapel floor was inscribed with “George VI" and “Elizabeth" in gold lettering. The report further informed that the King George VI Memorial chapel is part of St George’s chapel at Windsor Castle, and was commissioned by Queen Elizabeth II in 1962 as a burial place for her father.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, reports emerged of at least 250,000 people being part of the huge line to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lying in state for four days in London's Westminster Hall at Parliament. The figure was released a day after Britain ended 10 days of national mourning for the late monarch, who died on Sept 8 in Scotland at age 96 after 70 years on the throne, according to AP report. Earlier this week, on Monday, hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries attended her state funeral at Westminster Abbey, and huge crowds thronged the streets of London and Windsor to bid a final farewell to their queen before she was laid to rest in Windsor, the report said.

Notably, the queen was interred late Monday alongside her late husband Prince Philip and her parents in Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel, a gothic church steeped in royal history for centuries, even as flags on British government buildings returned to flying at full-staff Tuesday, but those at royal residences will remain at half-staff until after the final day of royal mourning, the AP report said.

(With inputs from AP, The Guardian)