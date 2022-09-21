Queen Elizabeth II's last resting place marked with new ledger stone at Windsor

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, reports emerged of at least 250,000 people being part of the huge line to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lying in state for four days in London's Westminster Hall at Parliament. The figure was released a day after Britain ended 10 days of national mourning for the late monarch, who died on Sept 8 in Scotland at age 96 after 70 years on the throne, according to AP report. Earlier this week, on Monday, hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries attended her state funeral at Westminster Abbey, and huge crowds thronged the streets of London and Windsor to bid a final farewell to their queen before she was laid to rest in Windsor, the report said.