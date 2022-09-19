Queen Elizabeth II’s photograph, seen never before, released ahead of funeral2 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 07:57 AM IST
Queen Elizabeth II, in the photograph, is wearing her favourite three-strand pearl necklace.
Queen Elizabeth II, in the photograph, is wearing her favourite three-strand pearl necklace.
Listen to this article
It was taken in May 2022, four months before her death, at the home where she had spent the most of her last years. On the eve of her Royal funeral, Buckingham Palace released a previously unseen photograph of Queen Elizabeth II smiling at Windsor Castle.