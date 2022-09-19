It was taken in May 2022, four months before her death, at the home where she had spent the most of her last years. On the eve of her Royal funeral, Buckingham Palace released a previously unseen photograph of Queen Elizabeth II smiling at Windsor Castle.

The Queen, in the photograph, is wearing her favourite three-strand pearl necklace, pearl earrings, and a dusky dove blue dress. Her hair is styled in a bun.

On the platinum anniversary of her accession in February, she decided to wear them for the official photographs that were taken of her reviewing souvenirs from her golden and diamond jubilees earlier this year.

She wore twin clip brooches made of aquamarine and diamonds that King George VI and Queen Elizabeth had given her for her 18th birthday and were among her most cherished accessories.

The two art deco-inspired earrings were made by Boucheron using aquamarines, oval, round, and baguette-cut diamonds. She also spoke to the nation for the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) while wearing them, in addition to the broadcast speech during the Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

View Full Image This photo issued by Buckingham Palace on Sunday Sept. 18, 2022, shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, in May 2022. (Ranald Mackechnie/Buckingham Palace via AP) (AP)

After her state funeral on September 19, Queen Elizabeth will be buried alongside Prince Philip at St. George's Chapel. In the modest chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, her parents were also laid to rest.

Following the Queen's commitment service, the Royal family will leave St. George's Chapel but will later return for a private burial service. The late monarch's coffin will be transported close to Prince Philip's coffin so they can be buried together.

The "deeply personal" occasion will be attended by King Charles and other Royals in the evening, away from the prying eyes of the general public. In order for Prince Philip to be buried with his wife, his coffin has been placed in a royal vault.