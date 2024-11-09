A rare slice of wedding cake from the 1947 marriage of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip has been sold at auction for £2,200, reported BBC News. The cake, a traditional fruit cake, was initially estimated to fetch £500 but far exceeded expectations. The buyer, bidding by phone, was based in China. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The cake slice, preserved in its original presentation box, was uncovered under a bed in a suitcase 77 years after it was served at the royal wedding, according to the news report. Measuring 9ft (2.7m) in height, the original cake was served to over 2,000 guests at the lavish ceremony held on 20 November 1947.

The slice was gifted by then-Princess Elizabeth to Marion Polson, the housekeeper at The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh from 1931 to 1969, as a token of gratitude for a "delightful" dessert service Polson gifted the royal couple.

The cake remained with Polson until her death in the 1980s, after which it was stored away with other personal belongings. The cake slice was accompanied by a letter of thanks from the Queen, dated November 1947, in which the Queen expressed her gratitude, stating, “My husband and I are deeply touched to know that you shared in giving us such a delightful wedding present. We are both enchanted with the dessert service; the different flowers and the beautiful colouring will, I know, be greatly admired by all who see it."

James Grinter, a royal expert at Colchester-based auction house Reeman Dansie, told BBC Essex that Polson’s cake slice is “a real little find, a little time capsule of glorious cake," adding that it was the first piece from the royal wedding cake ever sold “in its completeness." According to Grinter, the slice, while in good condition for display, is no longer suitable for consumption due to its age.

The four-tier wedding cake, described as "magnificent" and "enormous," was laced with alcohol to enhance preservation—a particularly significant feat during a time of post-war rationing in Britain. Grinter was quoted as saying, "Bear in mind it was produced at a time of rationing… They had the most magnificent cake made for them. I've seen photographs of it - it would fill half a room, it was absolutely enormous."

However, he acknowledged the slice’s current condition and noted, “I don’t think I’d particularly want to eat it, I must admit."