Queen Elizabeth II's unseen picture taken at Balmoral released after her funeral

An unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth II was released by the British Royal Family after her funeral, the picture was taken at Balmoral which was one of Queen's favourite places
The longest-serving monarch of Britain, Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on Monday with her husband Prince Philip and parents in an intimate ceremony in London’s Windsor. After her funeral with full state honors, the Royal Family of Britain released her unseen picture where she can be seen hiking around the area of Balmoral in 1971. Balmoral was believed to be one of her favourite places.
"'May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.’ In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 - 2022 ", the Royal Family tweeted.
The photo was shared with a quote from Shakespeare ‘May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.’ Interestingly, King Charles III also quoted Shakespeare during his first address as King monarch.
Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at the age of 96 at her Scottish residence of Balmoral Castle on 8 September. During her funeral, the roads of Britain were choked with people expressing sorrow on the demise of their Queen.
The funeral saw around 2000 guests which included leaders from around the world, members from the royalty and overseas community leaders. India was represented by President Droupadi Murmu.
“Few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen," said Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.
“People of loving service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are still rarer. But in all cases those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are forgotten," he said.
Liz Truss pledges support to Ukraine on her first international trip
Just hours after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II came the first event in a busy return of British politics, which had been put on hold during the late monarch's period of national mourning.
At a UN summit next year, British Prime Minister Liz Truss will pledge to match or exceed the 2.3 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) in military aid spent on Ukraine in 2022, doubling down on her support for Kyiv following Russia's invasion.
