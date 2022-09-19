The youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Edward, has given an explanation for why he refuses to shake hands with mourners lined the streets before the Queen's funeral. The mourners outside Buckingham Palace were surprised when the Earl and Countess of Wessex unexpectedly emerged to welcome them on September 17.

Several others extended their hands to shake Prince Edward's, but he seemed to favour non-contact gestures like waving. He could be seen talking to the general public while pointing out specific mourners who were waiting in the crowd and asking them where they had come from. The two constantly expressed their gratitude to the general people, and Prince Edward said he believed his mother would value the enormous support.

His wife Sophie, who was following a short distance behind, was enjoying the handcrafted tributes to the Queen and thanking those who had come to pay their respects. The Countess of Wessex had amassed several bouquets and plush animals and at one time she had a tiny kid in her arms.

One of the mourners claimed that Prince Edward told them he had been avoiding it since, after doing it once, he would have to shake everyone's hand. “I’d love to shake hands, but have you seen how many people there are here? They’d fall off!" The Independent quoted Prince Edward as saying.

“We have been overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that has engulfed us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect to such a very special and unique person who was always there for us. And now, we are there for her, united in grief. Thank you for your support, you have no idea how much it means," said an official statement of the Earl and Countess of Wessex that was released on September 16.