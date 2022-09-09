OPEN APP

Queen Elizabeth's three visits to India. 15 memorable photos

15 Photos . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 12:54 AM IST Livemint
  • Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at the age of 96. During her tenure of 70 years on the throne, she visited India thrice - 1961, 1983 and 1997. Of the three, the most crucial was the 1961's visit, which was 15 years after India's Independence.
Former Indian President, Zail Singh, Queen Elizabeth II and Former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi pose for pictures during her visit to India on November 7th, 1983. (N Thyagarajan / HT Photo)
Queen Elizabeth being received by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on arrival at Palam airport after the conclusion of her Nepal visit. (HT Photo)
Queen Elizabeth II pays homage at Rajghat in New Delhi, India on October 13, 1997. (Arun Jetlie / HT Photo )
Queen Elizabeth II pictured as she pays homage at the War Centenary in New Delhi, India on October 15, 1997. (Girish Srivastava / HT Photo)
The then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi and Queen Elizabeth II share a conversation at the Rashtrapati Bhavan during her visit to India on November 15, 1983. (KK Chawla / HT Photo)
The Queen presents Mother Teresa of Calcutta with the Insignia of the Honorary Order of Merit in New Delhi on November 24, 1983. (Virendra Prabhakar / HT Photo)
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh seen having a conversation with India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Safdarjung road on November 18, 1983. (Virendra Prabhakar / HT Photo)
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh pictured with former President K. R. Narayanan and wife Usha Narayanan on October 13, 1997. (SN Sinha / HT Photo)
Former Indian President, Zail Singh and Queen Elizabeth II arrive in a buggy on November 18, 1983. (KK Chawla / HT Photo)
School girls perform a religious ritual upon the Queen’s arrival at St Thomas School, Delhi on November 18, 1997. This was the Queen’s second visit to India. (Ajit Kumar / HT Photo)
Queen Elizabeth II Visits Taj Mahal In Agra in 1961 (Photo: India Today via Twitter)
Queen Elizabeth II Presented With a Doll, a Gift to Her Son Prince Andrew, New Delhi in 1961 (Photo: Life via Twitter)
Queen Elizabeth II Visiting a Village Near Jaipur in 1961
PM Indira Gandhi With Queen Elizabeth II In New Delhi in 1983
Queen Elizabeth II Addressing Mammoth Crowd at Ramleela Ground In Delhi in 1961
