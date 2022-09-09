Queen Elizabeth's three visits to India. 15 memorable photos 15 Photos . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 12:54 AM IST Livemint Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at the age of 96. During her tenure of 70 years on the throne, she visited India thrice - 1961, 1983 and 1997. Of the three, the most crucial was the 1961's visit, which was 15 years after India's Independence. 1/15Former Indian President, Zail Singh, Queen Elizabeth II and Former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi pose for pictures during her visit to India on November 7th, 1983. (N Thyagarajan / HT Photo) 2/15Queen Elizabeth being received by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on arrival at Palam airport after the conclusion of her Nepal visit. (HT Photo) 3/15Queen Elizabeth II pays homage at Rajghat in New Delhi, India on October 13, 1997. (Arun Jetlie / HT Photo ) 4/15Queen Elizabeth II pictured as she pays homage at the War Centenary in New Delhi, India on October 15, 1997. (Girish Srivastava / HT Photo) 5/15The then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi and Queen Elizabeth II share a conversation at the Rashtrapati Bhavan during her visit to India on November 15, 1983. (KK Chawla / HT Photo) 6/15The Queen presents Mother Teresa of Calcutta with the Insignia of the Honorary Order of Merit in New Delhi on November 24, 1983. (Virendra Prabhakar / HT Photo) 7/15The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh seen having a conversation with India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Safdarjung road on November 18, 1983. (Virendra Prabhakar / HT Photo) 8/15The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh pictured with former President K. R. Narayanan and wife Usha Narayanan on October 13, 1997. (SN Sinha / HT Photo) 9/15Former Indian President, Zail Singh and Queen Elizabeth II arrive in a buggy on November 18, 1983. (KK Chawla / HT Photo) 10/15School girls perform a religious ritual upon the Queen’s arrival at St Thomas School, Delhi on November 18, 1997. This was the Queen’s second visit to India. (Ajit Kumar / HT Photo) 11/15Queen Elizabeth II Visits Taj Mahal In Agra in 1961 (Photo: India Today via Twitter) 12/15Queen Elizabeth II Presented With a Doll, a Gift to Her Son Prince Andrew, New Delhi in 1961 (Photo: Life via Twitter) 13/15Queen Elizabeth II Visiting a Village Near Jaipur in 1961 14/15PM Indira Gandhi With Queen Elizabeth II In New Delhi in 1983 15/15Queen Elizabeth II Addressing Mammoth Crowd at Ramleela Ground In Delhi in 1961