Queen was worried Prince Harry was 'too much in love' with Meghan, book claims
- Notably, both Harry and Meghan have also mentioned in an interview with Oprah Winfrey about their relationship with Queen
Late Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly worried that her grandson Prince Harry was "a little over-in-love" with his wife Meghan Markle.
British broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, who has written a biography on the Queen, Brandreth, is a friend of Prince Philip.
The biography-- "Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait"--a personal account of the life and character of Britain's longest-reigning monarch is not released to the masses yet.
New York Post has quoted an excerpt of the upcoming biography that was released in a leading UK-based publication which read, when Harry announced he was marrying Markle, the late British monarch was "really happy," according to the book that will be published in December.
"She liked Meghan and told lots of people so. And she did everything she could to make her future granddaughter-in-law feel welcome," according to the upcoming biography.
Notably, both Harry and Meghan have also mentioned in an interview with Oprah Winfrey about their relationship with Queen.
"I can tell you, because I know this, that the Queen was always more concerned for Harry's well-being than about 'this television nonsense', meaning both the Oprah Winfrey interview - which caused so much controversy - and the lucrative deal the Sussexes made with Netflix," wrote Brandreth, a former MP who has long known the royal family.
The queen was "worried that Harry should 'find his feet' in California and 'find genuinely useful things to do,'" the author claimed.
Further, the upcoming has also revealed that the late Queen was battling with 'cancer' in the last few months of her life.
The official cause of Queen Elizabeth II was listed as "old age", but Gyles Brandreth claimed it was actually a rare form of bone marrow cancer that took Queen Elizabeth II's life.
In the book, Brandreth also claimed that he had "heard that the Queen had a form of myeloma -- bone marrow cancer," which would account for the tiredness, weight loss, and "mobility issues" that people were often told about during the last year or so of her life.
“The most common symptom of myeloma is bone pain, especially in the pelvis and lower back, and multiple myeloma is a disease that often affects the elderly. Currently, there is no known cure, but treatment — including medicines to help regulate the immune system and drugs that help prevent the weakening of the bones — can reduce the severity of its symptoms and extend the patient’s survival by months or two to three years," the book claimed.
