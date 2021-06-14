Queen Elizabeth reminded me of my mother, says US President Joe Biden
1 min read . 07:26 AM IST Steve Holland , Reuters
LONDON: US President Joe Biden said Britain's Queen Elizabeth reminded him of his mother and that she had asked about Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
After tea with the 95-year-old British monarch at Windsor Castle, Biden told reporters: "I don't think she’d be insulted but she reminded me of my mother, the look of her and just the generosity."
"She wanted to know what the two leaders that I - the one I'm about to meet with, Mr Putin, and she wanted to know about Xi Jinping," Biden said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.