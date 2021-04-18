On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth, newly widowed and still officially in mourning, will turn 95.

Little fanfare is expected. Since her husband, Prince Philip, died on April 9, the queen has undertaken a period of silence. Britain hasn’t heard from its longest-serving monarch but has merely observed her, most recently sitting masked and alone as her husband’s coffin was lowered into the royal vault in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Yet during that period she has continued to do what she has done for nearly seven decades as monarch: work.

Four days after Prince Philip’s death, the queen attended a retirement ceremony for a royal courtier who had been instrumental in planning her husband’s funeral. She later took a phone call from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The monarch, unlike Queen Victoria, who disappeared from public view for several years after her consort died in 1861, will continue her long record of public service, palace officials say.

The queen will continue to undertake ceremonial events and lean on other senior members of the family to represent her when she can’t. Perhaps the only noticeable change following Prince Philip’s death is that she will be increasingly based at Windsor Castle while Buckingham Place undergoes repairs, said Ingrid Seward, a monarchy expert and author of the book “Prince Philip Revealed."

“She needs to keep going," said Ms. Seward. “Because as she herself has said, ‘If I stop, I drop.’"

For years, royal courtiers have braced for the psychological reckoning that the monarchy—as well as the country—will face when the queen dies. It will be the severing of Britain’s last high-profile living link to its age of empire and of victory in World War II.

Britons under the age of 70 have grown up knowing only one monarch. The House of Windsor is the last European monarchy to continue the practice of coronation. Marking her departure and the anointment of her successor will be critical to that transition and to maintaining the mysticism so vital to sustaining inherited power.

Paving the way to that moment is delicate. Queen Elizabeth “has almost uniquely had the ability to perform public ceremonies, often of a fairy-tale character, while maintaining her dignity, without any sense of pomposity or arrogance," said Robert Blackburn, professor of constitutional law at King’s College London.

The queen sought to gradually involve her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, in running royal matters after her diamond jubilee in 2012, which marked 60 years of her reign. But he is a different character from his mother. While the queen prides herself on acting as a symbol, to the point of being banal, Prince Charles has styled himself an activist on issues ranging from architecture to badger culling.

“Under a future King Charles III, therefore, the monarchy is more likely to become involved in public controversy, which in turn could lead to questions being raised about the future of the monarchy itself," Mr. Blackburn said.

In Queen Elizabeth’s lifetime, the British monarchy completed its evolution from an institution that took from its subjects to one that continually has to give back to earn its place.

For then-Princess Elizabeth’s 21st birthday, some 42,000 school children in Southern Rhodesia—now Zimbabwe—were made to contribute their pocket money toward a platinum brooch set with diamonds as a gift, according to royal biographer Andrew Morton’s book “Elizabeth & Margaret."

Today, the queen voluntarily pays income tax and represents numerous charities. That toil has paid off. Polling by YouGov shows that 79% of Britons think the queen has done a “fairly good" or “very good" job as monarch.

Despite the demise of Britain’s empire, she remains head of state of 16 countries, including Canada, Papua New Guinea and Australia. The government of one of them, Barbados, says it intends to become a republic by November. How many of this group will remain after she is dead is unclear.

The queen is unlikely to retire. She made a vow at age 21 to serve her country for her whole life. Abdication in European monarchies is rare. There have only been four in the past century, according to the Constitution Unit, a research group at University College London.

Furthermore, her family was traumatized by the decision in 1936 of her uncle, then Edward VIII, to abdicate so that he could marry an American divorcee.

Her father, George VI, shy, unprepared and dutiful, took his place. She has followed his example and works hard to this day, attending events, signing laws and holding a weekly audience with the British prime minister. She made her last formal visit abroad in 2015 to Malta.

If the queen were to become incapacitated and unable to undertake these tasks—of which there is yet no sign—there could be a formal regency, in which Prince Charles takes on her role as head of state.

The pandemic has proved a complex time for the monarchy. The queen has been unable to get out among her subjects and was instead isolated at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip.

Meanwhile, scandal bubbled after her grandson Prince Harryalleged racism in royal ranks during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The revelation, which the queen said the palace is looking into privately, has damaged the monarchy’s standing with younger people and, importantly, with Americans, says Ms. Seward.

The queen has assiduously wooed successive U.S. administrations since her coronation in 1953 and is key in maintaining a special diplomatic relationship between the two nations. “It has dented our image," Ms. Seward says.

The past decade has seen a subtle shift in the British monarchy as it continues to adapt and Prince Charles begins to assert himself. In 2013, the law was changed to remove male preference in the line of succession, to remove disqualification if a royal marries a Roman Catholic and to limit the requirement that the monarch must give permission to marry to the six persons next in line to the throne.

Prince Charles is undertaking a generational pruning of the family, refocusing around the queen and her direct heirs, while trying to reduce the cost to taxpayers.

He is also trying to make the monarchy more inclusive. As head of the Anglican Church, Queen Elizabeth is termed “Defender of the Faith." Prince Charles said in a 2015 interview that a monarch can also be “protector of faiths" more generally. Prince Charles walking the biracial American divorcee Meghan Markle down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry was a potent symbol of this new direction, one that has now been tarnished by a family rift.

Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William—second in line to the throne—chatted together after the funeral on Saturday as they walked back in the sunlight from St. George’s Chapel to Windsor Castle, suggesting they were eager to signal some sort of reconciliation.

For now, whatever cracks may appear in family unity, the queen continues to be the face of the royal franchise. Next month, she is again due to take up her constitutional duties at the state opening of Britain’s parliament.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

