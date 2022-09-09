Queen Elizabeth's death: From national anthem to currency, changes UK can expect

Now with King Charles III taking over the throne, the British currency will see major changes. It can be assumed that any newly minted coins with King Charles III will have a photo of him on the left side of the notes and coins. That's because Queen Elizabeth was always depicted facing toward the right, so Charles will face left. The changing direction is a tradition that has lasted for more than 300 years, according to the Royal Mint Museum, where each king or queen faces in the opposite direction as their predecessor.