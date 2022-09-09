Queen Elizabeth's death: Here's who will inherit priceless crowns and jewelry

Queen Elizabeth's death: Here's who will inherit priceless crowns and jewelry2 min read . 02:20 PM IST
- Queen Elizabeth, who passed away at age 96, has left behind one of the largest and most expensive collections of crowns tiaras, and jewels
Queen Elizabeth, who passed away at age 96, has left behind one of the largest and most expensive collections of crowns tiaras and jewels in the world. Some of her crowns, brooches, ceremonial rings, and maces are part of Crown Jewels which are displayed at the Tower of London and are gawked by millions of tourists every year. The invaluable collection which is mainly ceremonial accessories belongs not to a person but to the Crown and whoever is the monarch.
Queen Elizabeth, who passed away at age 96, has left behind one of the largest and most expensive collections of crowns tiaras and jewels in the world. Some of her crowns, brooches, ceremonial rings, and maces are part of Crown Jewels which are displayed at the Tower of London and are gawked by millions of tourists every year. The invaluable collection which is mainly ceremonial accessories belongs not to a person but to the Crown and whoever is the monarch.
Similarly, there's a royal collection that includes the royal family's extensive artwork and their jewels. According to New York Post, the royal collection makes up more than one million objects, some of the way back to the time of Henry VIII.
Similarly, there's a royal collection that includes the royal family's extensive artwork and their jewels. According to New York Post, the royal collection makes up more than one million objects, some of the way back to the time of Henry VIII.
The Royal collection has two portions-- some items are held in trust by the monarch of the time and then there's an exclusive collection that belongs to only Queen. This is mainly made up of items she inherited or was gifted by family members or bought herself. A royal commentator told the Post that there was a possibilty that the Queen had passed on items from her private collections to her loved ones. The Post added that the bulk of the collection will pass to Charles-with Camilla as his queen consort and then Kate Middleton.
The Royal collection has two portions-- some items are held in trust by the monarch of the time and then there's an exclusive collection that belongs to only Queen. This is mainly made up of items she inherited or was gifted by family members or bought herself. A royal commentator told the Post that there was a possibilty that the Queen had passed on items from her private collections to her loved ones. The Post added that the bulk of the collection will pass to Charles-with Camilla as his queen consort and then Kate Middleton.
Over the years, Queen Elizabeth loaned many crowns and tiaras to her family embers for special events. In 2011, Kate wore Queen's Cartier Halo tiara, which contains nearly 1,000 diamonds, at her wedding to Prince William.
Over the years, Queen Elizabeth loaned many crowns and tiaras to her family embers for special events. In 2011, Kate wore Queen's Cartier Halo tiara, which contains nearly 1,000 diamonds, at her wedding to Prince William.
Meghan Markle, Hollywood actor, and wife of Prince Harry donned Queen Mary’s stunning Art Deco-style Diamond Bandeau for her 2018 wedding. Prince Harry is the second child of King Charles and Princess Diana. He is William's younger brother.
Meghan Markle, Hollywood actor, and wife of Prince Harry donned Queen Mary’s stunning Art Deco-style Diamond Bandeau for her 2018 wedding. Prince Harry is the second child of King Charles and Princess Diana. He is William's younger brother.
The Post said if the Queen has left the priceless things in her will they will have to pay inheritance tax on what she has left them.
The Post said if the Queen has left the priceless things in her will they will have to pay inheritance tax on what she has left them.
Some reports said that the famous Kohinoor Crown will go to Camilla. According to a report by Daily Mail, "Camilla will have the Queen Mother's priceless platinum and diamond crown placed on her head when Charles is made king. it was created for King George VI's coronation in 1937".
Some reports said that the famous Kohinoor Crown will go to Camilla. According to a report by Daily Mail, "Camilla will have the Queen Mother's priceless platinum and diamond crown placed on her head when Charles is made king. it was created for King George VI's coronation in 1937".
The crown has 2,800 diamonds which holds the famous 105-carat Kohinoor diamond as well. The diamond went to the British hands in the mid-19th century. It was one of the invaluable stones on the Mughal Peacock throne which was looted from Delhi by Nader Shah. And during the colonial era, the Kohinoor went into British hands.
The crown has 2,800 diamonds which holds the famous 105-carat Kohinoor diamond as well. The diamond went to the British hands in the mid-19th century. It was one of the invaluable stones on the Mughal Peacock throne which was looted from Delhi by Nader Shah. And during the colonial era, the Kohinoor went into British hands.
Previously, India demanded the return of the diamond but the UK has refused it saying it belongs to Britain. Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran have also claimed ownership of Kohinoor.
Previously, India demanded the return of the diamond but the UK has refused it saying it belongs to Britain. Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran have also claimed ownership of Kohinoor.