Queen Elizabeth's death: Here's who will inherit priceless crowns and jewelry

The Royal collection has two portions-- some items are held in trust by the monarch of the time and then there's an exclusive collection that belongs to only Queen. This is mainly made up of items she inherited or was gifted by family members or bought herself. A royal commentator told the Post that there was a possibilty that the Queen had passed on items from her private collections to her loved ones. The Post added that the bulk of the collection will pass to Charles-with Camilla as his queen consort and then Kate Middleton.

