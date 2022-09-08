Queen Elizabeth's family rush to side of ailing monarch3 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 07:16 PM IST
The queen has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called episodic mobility problems since the end of last year.
The queen has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called episodic mobility problems since the end of last year.
Listen to this article
Family members rushed to be with Queen Elizabeth after doctors said they were concerned about the health of Britain's 96-year-old monarch on Thursday and said she should remain under medical supervision.