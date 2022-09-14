Queen Elizabeth's funeral day: Canada announces a holiday. Here’s who gets it

According to reports, there will also be a national commemorative ceremony to honour the life and service of Her Majesty. The ceremony will be held at the Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa on September 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. It will be preceded by a memorial parade and a 96-gun salute – one shot for each year of Her Majesty’s life – and followed by a flypast of Royal Canadian Air Force CF‑18s.