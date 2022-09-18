As Britain prepares for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, reports have emerged suggesting the cancellation and postponement of several other hospital appointments as well as funerals as a “mark of respect." The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday will reportedly be a Bank Holiday across United Kingdom and owing to this many services will remain unavailable in the country as its bids farewell to its longest reigning monarch, according to Hindustan Times report.

