Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health," Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the royal family rushed to Scotland to the side of the 96-year-old monarch.
The announcement by the palace came a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become Britain's prime minister.
“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,'' a palace spokesperson said, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with customary policy. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."
08 Sep 2022, 09:44 PM IST
'God save the queen': Londoners and tourists wish monarch well
"Get well soon" was the message from Londoners and tourists on Thursday after doctors said they were concerned about the health of Queen Elizabeth.
"Everybody is really stressed about it, we have had her for 70 years so we need to digest the whole thing because it suddenly happened," London resident Sharon Gove said outside Buckingham Palace.
"Two days ago she was with the new prime minister then suddenly everybody is concerned about her. So it is not very nice but God save the queen!"
Members of the royal family rushed to be with the 96-year-old monarch at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, where she had appointed Liz Truss as the new British prime minister on Tuesday.
08 Sep 2022, 09:38 PM IST
Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace
Crowds gathered outside Queen Elizabeth II's Buckingham Palace residence in London on Thursday as concern grew over the 96-year-old's health.
Around 100 people braved torrential rain to stand at the palace gates, according to AFP, as senior royals rushed to Balmoral in Scotland, where the queen was being treated by doctors.
08 Sep 2022, 09:37 PM IST
Biden's thoughts are on Queen, her family
American President Joe Biden has been briefed about Queen’s health. His thoughts are on the Queen and her family, White House said,
08 Sep 2022, 09:23 PM IST
Family rush to be with the Queen
Her eldest son and heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla travelled to her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, where she is staying, along with his eldest son Prince William, officials said. Her other children - Anne, Andrew and Edward - were also due to be at the castle.
Britain's Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported.