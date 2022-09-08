Queen Elizabeth's health: What happens when the ‘London bridge is down’?

After the announcement all government business will come to a halt, with the U.K. parliament, as well as its devolved legislatures in Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, being adjourned. In Whitehall flags will be flown at half mast and the prime minister will make a statement and a national minute of silence will be announced. A service of remembrance is expected to take place at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, with the prime minister and other senior ministers in attendance.