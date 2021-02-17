Queen Elizabeth's husband, Philip, admitted to hospital

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Philip, admitted to hospital1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 07:54 PM IST
- The statement says the admission is 'a precautionary measure'
- The prince, who is aged 99, was admitted to hospital for a short period at the end of 2019
London: Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure, Buckingham Palace said.
"The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell. The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest," the statement said.
India examining vaccine dosage interval and effectiveness after new Covid strain2 min read . 08:07 PM IST
Deputy chiefs, command heads of armed forces get financial powers to clear projects up to ₹200 cr1 min read . 07:51 PM IST
Labour ministry to set the ball rolling on five jobs surveys tomorrow1 min read . 07:46 PM IST
US retail sales jump 5.3%, sharpest advance in seven months2 min read . 07:43 PM IST
It says the admission is “a precautionary measure."
Philip is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.
The prince, who is aged 99, was admitted to hospital for a short period at the end of 2019.
He stepped down from official engagements in August 2017.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.