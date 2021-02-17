Queen Elizabeth's husband, Philip, admitted to hospital

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Philip, admitted to hospital1 min read . 07:54 PM IST
London: Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure, Buckingham Palace said.
"The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell. The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest," the statement said.
He stepped down from official engagements in August 2017.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
