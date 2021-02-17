Subscribe
Home >News >World >Queen Elizabeth's husband, Philip, admitted to hospital
Britain's Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Philip, admitted to hospital

1 min read . 07:54 PM IST Agencies

  • The statement says the admission is 'a precautionary measure'
  • The prince, who is aged 99, was admitted to hospital for a short period at the end of 2019

London: Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure, Buckingham Palace said.

London: Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure, Buckingham Palace said.

"The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell. The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest," the statement said.

It says the admission is “a precautionary measure."

Philip is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.

The prince, who is aged 99, was admitted to hospital for a short period at the end of 2019.

He stepped down from official engagements in August 2017.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

