‘For the British people, Victoria was more than an individual, more even than the queen," Robert K. Massie wrote in “Dreadnought: Britain, Germany, and the Coming of the Great War." “She was—and had been as long as most of them could remember—a part of the fabric of their lives. She embodied history, tradition, government, and the structure and morality of their society. They trusted her to remain there, always to do her duty, always to give order to their lives. She did not disappoint them. In return, they gave her their allegiance, their devotion—and their esteem."