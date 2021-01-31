OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Queen Elizabeth to host Biden before G7 summit in June
File Photo: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (REUTERS)
File Photo: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (REUTERS)

Queen Elizabeth to host Biden before G7 summit in June

1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2021, 08:14 PM IST Reuters

  • The Queen would be joined by the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, according to a report
  • PM Boris Johnson hopes the meeting will forge a consensus that the global economy must recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in a pro-free trade and sustainable way

Queen Elizabeth will host new US President Joe Biden and other world leaders at Buckingham Palace before a summit of the G7 big economies in June, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

Describing it as a "soft power" reception, the Sunday Times said the Queen would be joined by the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The palace declined to comment on the report.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: AP

Rural demand seen ebbing in 2021-22, but urban consumption to rise: Report

2 min read . 08:54 PM IST
A child being administered polio drops during the Pulse Polio drive, at a health center, in Visakhapatnam

89 lakh kids below 5 yrs given polio drops across India on 'Polio Ravivar’: Govt

1 min read . 08:54 PM IST
Students of class 10 attend in-person class

Tamil Nadu to reopen schools for classes 9 and 11 from 8 Feb: CM Palaniswami

1 min read . 08:52 PM IST
The total number of GSTR-3B Returns filed for the month of December up to 31 January 2021 is 90 lakhs.

GST revenue collection in January 2021 hits all-time high of nearly 1.2 lakh crore

1 min read . 08:53 PM IST

Britain has announced plans to hold the first in-person summit of the G7 for nearly two years in June in Cornwall, southwest England. Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes the meeting will forge a consensus that the global economy must recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in a pro-free trade and sustainable way.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout