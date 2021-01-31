Queen Elizabeth to host Biden before G7 summit in June

Queen Elizabeth to host Biden before G7 summit in June1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2021, 08:14 PM IST
- The Queen would be joined by the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, according to a report
- PM Boris Johnson hopes the meeting will forge a consensus that the global economy must recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in a pro-free trade and sustainable way
Queen Elizabeth will host new US President Joe Biden and other world leaders at Buckingham Palace before a summit of the G7 big economies in June, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.
Describing it as a "soft power" reception, the Sunday Times said the Queen would be joined by the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The palace declined to comment on the report.
Britain has announced plans to hold the first in-person summit of the G7 for nearly two years in June in Cornwall, southwest England. Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes the meeting will forge a consensus that the global economy must recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in a pro-free trade and sustainable way.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
