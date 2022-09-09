Queen Elizabeth was a trained truck mechanic. Other things you might not know about her2 min read . 01:35 AM IST
During World War Two, Queen Elizabeth learnt to be a driver and a mechanic while serving in the women's Auxiliary Territorial Service
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse. Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically became king and will be known as King Charles III, his office announced. (British monarchs in the past have selected new names upon taking the throne.)
Queen Elizabeth was a trained mechanic
During World War Two she learned to be a driver and a mechanic while serving in the women's Auxiliary Territorial Service. In 1945, after months of campaigning for her parents’ permission to do something for the war effort, the heir to the throne became Second Subaltern Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor in the Auxiliary Territorial Service. She enthusiastically learned to drive and service heavy vehicles.
Two birthdays
Queen Elizabeth II, had two birthdays -- her actual birthday on April 21, which was held in private, and an official public celebration on the second Tuesday in June, when the summery weather tends to be better for outdoor parades.
No licence or passport
When Queen travelled abroad she did not need to use a passport, unlike other members of the royal family. King Charles II will travel overseas without a passport because, unlike other members of the royal family, he will not need one as the document will be issued in his name.
The preamble in every document will now state: "His Britannic Majesty's Secretary of State requests and requires in the name of His Majesty all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary."
For the same reason, the king will be the only person in Britain who can drive without a licence.
No voting
The British monarch does not vote and cannot stand for election. As head of state, he or she must remain strictly neutral in political affairs. They are involved in the formal opening of parliamentary sessions, approve legislation from parliament and hold weekly meetings with the prime minister.
Her coronation was the first major event of the television age
Queen Elizabeth II's coronation on June 2, 1953 was the first major event of the television age. The news that morning of New Zealander Edmund Hillary's conquest of Everest made the celebrations all the more giddy. The Union Jack had been planted on the top of world, as Britain financed the expedition, alongside that of the United Nations and Nepal.
Queen Elizabeth sent her first email in 1976
She sent her first email on 1976 during a visit to a British Defence facility. In 2014, she sent her first tweet. (With Agency Inputs)
